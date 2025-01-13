Eligible lower-income households can apply for public transport vouchers worth S$60 from Jan 14

SINGAPORE: Eligible households will be able to apply for public transport vouchers (PTV) worth S$60 (US$44) from Tuesday (Jan 14).

The vouchers this year are worth more than those in the previous year (S$50) and will be distributed to more households.

The income criteria for the vouchers has been raised, making them available to households with a monthly household income per person of not more than S$1,800, up from the previous S$1,600.

It was announced in September 2024 that an additional 60,000 households would stand to benefit from the vouchers, amid a 10-cent fare hike per journey on public transport for adults.

Like in previous years, the 2024 PTV exercise is being carried out in two stages, the Ministry of Transport and People’s Association said on Monday.

The first stage of the exercise was completed in December 2024. About 270,000 households that had received a voucher during the 2023 exercise and continue to meet the income eligibility criterion have received physical or digital notification letters.

During the second stage, which begins Tuesday and runs until Oct 31, households that meet the income eligibility criterion but did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply for PTVs online or in person at their local community centres or clubs (CCs).

Households that need additional help, including those who did not qualify based on the household income eligibility criterion, can also submit an appeal online or in person at their local CC.

Those who have received a PTV notification letter can follow the instructions on the letter to redeem their voucher via the SimplyGo app or at any SimplyGo Kiosks, Top-Up Kiosks, Assisted Service Kiosks, SimplyGo Ticket Offices or SimplyGo Ticketing Service Centres.

Vouchers for the 2024 PTV Exercise are valid until Mar 31, 2026, the authorities said. Residents may approach their local CCs if they have any queries.