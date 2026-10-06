A Pulau Tekong site 40% the size of Sentosa could become an energy hub, EMA to study feasibility

During his National Day Rally speech in August, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that roughly 500ha of land on Pulau Tekong would remain available for future civilian uses after the Singapore Armed Forces' needs are met.

He added that the 500ha area was around the size of Toa Payoh town, although no decision had been made on how the land would be used.

Mr Wong previously highlighted the need for new power infrastructure as Singapore's energy needs grow. At Budget 2025, he said that the country needed more clean power to meet rising energy needs and reduce carbon emissions.

EMA said that the latest study is part of the government's efforts to assess potential land uses on Pulau Tekong while strengthening Singapore's energy security and supporting its energy transition.

In April, EMA launched a tender for up to three new hydrogen-ready natural gas-fired power plants to help meet rising electricity demand. One unit is due to be ready in 2031, with up to two more in 2032.

Each generating unit is expected to provide at least 600 megawatts (MW) of capacity. The Economic Development Board said that 600MW is enough to power more than 864,000 four-room flats for a year.