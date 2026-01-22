Singapore studies hydrogen adoption as power firms prepare for cleaner fuel
Hydrogen could meet up to half of the country’s electricity needs by 2050 – but safety, cost and infrastructure hurdles remain.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is laying the groundwork to adopt hydrogen as part of its long-term energy transition, including studying how it can be transported, stored and used safely and efficiently.
While the fuel – seen as key to decarbonising the country’s energy sector and diversifying power sources – is still some years away from large-scale deployment, some power companies are already making preparations.
One source they are turning to is across the Causeway.
PIPELINE ACROSS JOHOR STRAITS
At Senoko Power Station – one of Singapore’s largest and oldest power plants, commissioned in 1976 – studies are underway to explore importing hydrogen from Malaysia.
Senoko Energy has partnered Gentari, a clean energy solutions provider under Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas, to assess the feasibility of transporting hydrogen via existing pipelines.
A memorandum of understanding was signed in October 2024, involving a 20-year supply agreement expected to commence by 2029.
Mr Marcus Tan, Senoko’s head of engineering, maintenance and operations, said the proposal involves using pipelines carrying a mix of 95 per cent natural gas and 5 per cent hydrogen.
“If this is successful, then we can import the hydrogen much earlier than others,” he added, noting that existing pipelines may not be suitable for hydrogen blends due to material and safety concerns.
SAFETY, COST HURDLES
Hydrogen’s high combustibility also presents regulatory and operational challenges.
The gas leaks easily because its molecules are extremely small, and it is colourless and odourless, making leaks difficult to detect without specialised equipment. Hydrogen-air mixtures can be explosive at certain concentrations.
Cost is another major hurdle. Hydrogen is currently estimated to cost more than five times the price of natural gas, Mr Tan noted.
On when hydrogen could become a viable energy source, he said it would likely be another decade.
Mr Tan added that blending small amounts of hydrogen into the existing gas network is currently the most economical approach, compared with building dedicated pipelines, which could drive up costs for consumers.
The Energy Market Authority (EMA) – Singapore’s energy regulator – told CNA that it is studying the legislative framework, infrastructure needs and safety standards required to support hydrogen adoption in the power sector.
This includes developing codes of practice for the transport, storage and use of hydrogen and its derivatives.
“We are developing capabilities to ensure we can act swiftly if hydrogen technology or global supply chains advance faster than anticipated,” the authority said.
This involves evaluating potential infrastructure such as hydrogen import facilities, storage and processing terminals and distribution networks, as well as the laws needed to support hydrogen use in power generation.
According to the EMA, hydrogen could meet up to 50 per cent of Singapore’s projected electricity demand by 2050.
POWER PLANT UPGRADES, CARBON CAPTURE
While hydrogen usage is still some years away, some players are looking at improvements that can be made now on existing infrastructure.
YTL PowerSeraya is upgrading its plants by installing advanced turbine components to improve cooling and output.
Deputy CEO Lim Han Kwang said the improvements could cut carbon emissions by up to 11,000 tonnes a year.
“With a more efficient power plant, I think it allows us to be more competitive in terms of pricing,” he added.
The company is also studying carbon capture technology, which separates carbon dioxide from exhaust gases and stores it.
One option under consideration is retrofitting such systems onto existing plants rather than replacing older facilities.
“We will see whether it’s viable for us to continue to run our existing assets and leverage this (carbon capture) technology,” Mr Lim said, adding that feasibility study results are expected this month.
However, carbon capture is energy-intensive and raises further questions about how captured emissions are stored and transported.
Mr Lim noted that affordability remains a challenge, alongside the need to ensure reliability and sustainability – a balance often referred to as the energy trilemma.
YTL PowerSeraya is also building a new 600-megawatt hydrogen-capable combined-cycle plant at its Pulau Seraya Power Station on Jurong Island, as part of longer-term plans to support cleaner energy sources. It is expected to be completed by end-2027.
As Singapore studies hydrogen and other low-carbon solutions, industry players say incremental steps taken today could help the country meet its climate goals – and keep the lights on – in the years ahead.