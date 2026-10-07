Relief, frustration among Punggol East Container Park tenants over lease extension offer

SINGAPORE: Some businesses at Punggol East Container Park and Tebing Lane were caught off-guard by a one-year lease extension after preparing to close, while others welcomed the extra time to plan.

Founder of Play Pickle Darren Teo told CNA he learnt of the one-year lease extension from his landlord City Sprouts on Saturday evening (Oct 3).

"We were surprised by the news and the abrupt change in circumstances. We had been preparing to vacate Tebing Lane at the end of October and had already begun making operational and business decisions on that basis," he said.

The changes have caused a great deal of uncertainty for the tenants involved, said Mr Teo, noting that businesses need lead time to make decisions about staff, customers, equipment, finances and future locations.

"It has been something of an emotional rollercoaster as well. We had already accepted that we were leaving Tebing Lane, informed our community and started preparing to say goodbye."

Punggol GRC Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling announced on Saturday that the four master tenants at Punggol East and Tebing Lane, including social enterprise City Sprouts, had been offered lease extensions of up to a year. This could allow businesses to stay on until the end of 2027.

The tenancies were due to expire on Dec 31, when the land would be returned to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA). City Sprouts had told its subtenants, including those at the container park, to cease operations by Oct 31. In September, more than 50 tenants were preparing to leave, CNA reported.