HDB resale prices may keep rising moderately for rest of 2023: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Resale prices for Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats may continue to rise moderately for the rest of 2023, analysts say, pointing to factors such as increased supply and concerns over affordability.

Flash estimates released by HDB on Monday (Oct 2) showed third-quarter resale prices went up by 1.2 per cent, compared with 1.5 per cent in the second quarter.

The slower pace of growth in the third quarter of 2023 could be attributed to "some price resistance" setting in amid inflationary and affordability concerns, according to OrangeTee & Tie's senior vice president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

"Home buyers’ affordability has been hit by rate hikes as interest rates have stayed higher and longer than anticipated," she said.

Huttons Asia's Senior Director for Data Analytics Lee Sze Teck further noted that with more Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and private homes being completed in the coming months, HDB owners moving into their new homes would need to sell their existing flats - thus increasing the supply of resale flats.

This may moderate price growth for HDB resale flats to around 5 per cent for 2023, he said.

Ms Sun's full-year growth forecast was in a similar range of 4 to 5.5 per cent.

Despite the Resale Price Index (RPI) - which reflects general price movements in the resale public housing market - edging up for the 14th straight quarter, the 1.2 per cent spike was below the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022.

Ms Sun also noted that the price increase of 3.8 per cent in the first nine months of 2023 was less than those seen over the same periods in 2022 (8 per cent) and 2021 (9.1 per cent).

"The resale market may not see a repeat of the rapid price increases witnessed during the pandemic," she said. During that period, prices rose by 12.7 per cent in 2021 and 10.4 per cent in 2022.

"Prices may climb slower for the rest of the year."