From Woodlands to Pasir Ris, heartland Ramadan bazaars bring festivities closer to residents
Neighbourhood bazaars are drawing strong crowds, with organisers seeing increased stall take-up compared to last year.
SINGAPORE: Ramadan bazaars in Singapore’s heartlands are expanding this year, with organisers reporting an increase in stall numbers as vendor interest grows following strong crowds in 2025.
One example is a medium-sized bazaar beside Woodlands MRT Station, now in its second year and featuring about 100 stalls. Organised by TLK Events and Lighting, it is one of four heartland locations managed by the company.
TLK said it has seen up to 20 per cent more stalls taken up across its sites this year, including at a newly launched bazaar in Pasir Ris.
The growth has been driven largely by word of mouth, with more new entrepreneurs signing up in the months leading up to Ramadan, a TLK spokesperson told CNA.
“There is also stronger interest from small businesses keen to test new concepts and engage directly with the community.”
Unlike larger bazaars such as those in Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai, the organiser said its heartland sites place a stronger emphasis on traditional food, complemented by a mix of modern offerings.
Elsewhere, Tampines GRC, which is involved in organising three bazaars across the estate – at Tampines Changkat, Tampines Central and beside Tampines MRT Station – said it has seen a 30 per cent increase in overall stall numbers.
It has also introduced new elements at its Tampines Central location to refresh the experience.
A spokesperson said: “This year, we are seeing more curated themes, wider adoption of cashless payment options, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities to enhance the overall experience.
“Vendors (at Tampines Central) were carefully selected based on the variety of fusion food they offer, aligning with current trends and appealing to residents’ tastes.”
HIGHER COSTS, BUT STRONG SALES
At Woodlands, both new and returning stallholders have signed up.
Many vendors say the strong community spirit is a key reason for setting up shop, even as costs rise.
Ms Asmah Osman, co-owner of food stall Cahaya Timur, said rental has gone up by about 10 per cent compared with last year.
Because of that, along with rising ingredient costs, she has had to raise prices by S$1 to S$2 (US$0.80 to US$1.60) per item.
Her menu features dishes such as lamb shank, mutton, prawns and fish, which are expensive, she added.
Ms Asmah, who has been participating in bazaars for about 20 years, said that strong customer support keeps her coming back, adding that regulars even remember her stall from previous years.
“Some of them are so old, some of them with children. I was surprised. They still recognised us here,” she said.
For other stallholders, business has been booming.
Ms Meagan Tan, owner of ThePastaLab.sg, said the crowd at Woodlands exceeded her expectations.
“We earn, I think, double of what we do in Geylang,” she said, referring to the Geylang Serai bazaar, Singapore's largest Ramadan fair.
“The people here (in Woodlands) are also very friendly. They get together … everybody will just buy together, one person buying for the whole family,” added Ms Tan.
FOCUS ON THE COMMUNITY
Organisers say the Woodlands bazaar is designed with residents in mind, especially those who may find it difficult to travel to larger bazaars such as Geylang Serai.
“If we have elderly who can't really travel so far away, by having this near their doorstep, it helps”, said Ms Deanna Shaharuddin, the Woodland bazaar’s organising chairman.
Ms Deanna, who is also chairman of the Woodlands Community Centre’s Malay activity executive committee, added that such events help neighbours connect.
“Having this type of bazaar … helps to get people to come together, where you actually meet your neighbours,”she added.
FIRST OFFICIAL BAZAAR IN PASIR RIS
In the east, Pasir Ris is hosting its first official Ramadan bazaar in response to requests from residents. Previously, the nearest major bazaar was in Tampines.
The event features about 50 stalls offering a mix of modern and traditional dishes. Vendors say the lower rental costs there have made it more attractive to set up stalls.
Stallholder Aliff Zainal, director of street food kiosk Kream and Frites, said rental is about 30 per cent lower than at the larger bazaars.
“So, it's a good try for us to come in here,” he added.
MP for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC Sharael Taha said residents had been asking for a bazaar closer to home, adding that organisers deliberately kept it smaller.
“We wanted it a bit more community-based. So even though we could have 80 stalls, we downsized it to 50 stalls and provided an area for our residents to come together and to break fast together,” he said.
That area will also host performances by local acts in a space that accommodates around 100 spectators.
Mr Sharael added: “One of the most important things (is) how Ramadan can be an occasion for residents of different races and religions to come together to celebrate over food and enjoy each other's company.”
He said another feature of the community bazaar is that some stalls were allocated to beneficiary families living in the area.
One of them is a kidney dialysis patient who will be selling cookies from home-based businesses to earn extra income during the festive period, he added.
The Pasir Ris bazaar runs until Mar 19, while the one at Woodlands ends on Mar 14.