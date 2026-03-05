From Woodlands to Pasir Ris, heartland Ramadan bazaars bring festivities closer to residents

SINGAPORE: Ramadan bazaars in Singapore’s heartlands are expanding this year, with organisers reporting an increase in stall numbers as vendor interest grows following strong crowds in 2025.

One example is a medium-sized bazaar beside Woodlands MRT Station, now in its second year and featuring about 100 stalls. Organised by TLK Events and Lighting, it is one of four heartland locations managed by the company.

TLK said it has seen up to 20 per cent more stalls taken up across its sites this year, including at a newly launched bazaar in Pasir Ris.

The growth has been driven largely by word of mouth, with more new entrepreneurs signing up in the months leading up to Ramadan, a TLK spokesperson told CNA.

“There is also stronger interest from small businesses keen to test new concepts and engage directly with the community.”

Unlike larger bazaars such as those in Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai, the organiser said its heartland sites place a stronger emphasis on traditional food, complemented by a mix of modern offerings.