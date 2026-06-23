From giveaways to repairs, Singaporeans find ways to keep items out of landfills

SINGAPORE: When mother-of-two Magdalene Liaw moved to a new home, she faced a familiar dilemma: what to do with dozens of items she no longer needed.

Instead of selling them online or donating them in bulk, she chose a more personal approach. Through community platform GoodHood, she gave away nearly 50 household items to people who could use them.

“Why would I want to throw away something especially when it's working fine? It's such a waste when there are people who actually need it more,” she told CNA.

Among the items she has passed on are books, clothes, electrical appliances, printers, a washing machine and a refrigerator.

She had considered donating to organisations such as The Salvation Army but found it difficult to transport larger items to collection points.

GoodHood offered a simpler alternative – allowing users to connect directly with recipients via an app and arrange for items to be collected.

“I wanted to give back to the community, and also (prevent usable items) from reaching the landfill too quickly,” Ms Liaw said.

BRINGING BACK THE KAMPUNG SPIRIT

GoodHood was founded six years ago by Mr Nigel Teo with the aim of reviving neighbourly generosity through the sharing of pre-loved items.

“It started off with wanting to bring back the kampung spirit. One of the ways that people do that is by giving away pre-loved items,” he said.