Singapore planning repatriation flight for citizens, dependents from Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Singapore is planning to dispatch a repatriation flight for Singaporeans and their dependents from Saudi Arabia between Mar 10 and Mar 12.

The date and time are subject to flight approvals and the situation on the ground, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

“We will reach out to Singaporeans again once the details are confirmed,” MFA said in a form for Singaporeans to express interest in the repatriation flight and overland transport.

Overland transport from Doha, Manama, Al Khobar and Jeddah to Riyadh for the flight will be provided one day before the flight date.

There will be no overland transport provided for travellers who are in other parts of the region.

Separate arrangements may be made for Singaporeans in Jordan and Kuwait to the decided point of embarkation, MFA said.

MFA said it would follow up with Singaporeans who indicate interest once the flight is confirmed and payment to reserve seats on the flight can be made then.

No meals will be provided on the flight. Baggage allowance will be capped at 30kg per passenger and requests for oversized baggage or excess baggage purchase will not be accommodated.

No pets, weapons or firearms will be allowed on the flight.

The flight is strictly for Singaporeans and dependents, MFA said.

The form will close on Sunday at 11.59pm.

Singapore announced on Thursday it would operate repatriation flights out of Muscat, Oman, on Saturday and Sunday.

The second flight on Sunday was arranged "given the high demand", MFA said. The ministry added that Singaporeans in the United Arab Emirates will be transported to Muscat via coach.