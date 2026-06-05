Higher pay attracts new blood to bus industry, but job demands make retention a challenge, say bus captains
One driver said newcomers may not be prepared to face the gruelling realities of the job, such as long work hours and split shifts.
SINGAPORE: Higher starting pay could attract people to join the public bus industry, but retaining them will remain an uphill task, several bus captains told CNA.
This is because better wages and bonuses alone are unlikely to convince newcomers to stay on beyond a year and build lasting careers in the industry, as the job involves early start times, long hours behind the wheel, gruelling split-shift arrangements as well as accident risks, they said.
On Wednesday (Jun 3), the government announced it will fund an increase of S$450 (US$350) a month for the starting salaries of new Singaporean and permanent resident bus captains from next year.
Together with a S$2,000 increase in sign-on bonuses, new local bus drivers can effectively earn S$600 more a month in their first year. This will take their average monthly salaries to more than S$4,000, including overtime pay, bonuses and allowances.
In comparison, the median starting salaries for university graduates in 2025 was around S$4,500 a month, according to a graduate employment survey this year.
Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said on Wednesday that a larger pool of bus captains will also allow for improvements in working conditions, including shift arrangements, and "make bus driving a more sustainable career".
Experts and industry insiders said the job is inherently demanding, adding that higher salaries would help make the role more attractive and also improve retention at the same time.
WAGES NOT THE ONLY FACTOR
While the higher starting pay would attract more people to join, several bus captains who spoke to CNA said they have seen many younger colleagues join and leave shortly after, despite several rounds of salary increments and sign-on bonus hikes in previous years.
One Singaporean bus captain, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said: “I think most of the newcomers will join the industry without a full understanding of what bus captains deal with.”
Beyond driving safely, bus captains have to handle customer service, long hours on the road and take on split-shift assignments, said the driver, who is in his 30s.
For such assignments, drivers will start their shifts to cover the morning peak period and go for their breaks after that. They will then resume working another shift in the evening peak period. Bus captains are not paid for the rest time between their shifts.
Many new drivers may not be prepared for these demands, he added.
“I don’t see the retention rate improving in the short term,” he said.
Another bus captain, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chong, said the prospect of waking up as early as 3am to drive the first bus, which leaves the depot before 5am, could come as a rude shock to some new joiners.
“Could they endure it, waking up at 3am regularly? This job also doesn't have regular mealtimes, or working hours,” said Mr Chong, a Singapore permanent resident. “Some can do it for a few months, but many can’t handle it for years.”
The bus captain of 10 years, who is in his 40s, said he has seen local bus captains join the industry only to leave after six months to a year.
BUS OPERATORS PLEDGE MORE THAN PAY INCREASES
On top of the increase for new bus captains, public bus operators have also agreed to make a "one-time" salary adjustment for bus captains currently in service.
CNA understands that for SMRT’s 2,200 in-service bus captains, monthly gross salaries will rise by S$150 to S$250 from next year. SBS Transit’s 5,400 existing bus captains can expect monthly gross salaries to increase by up to S$250.
CNA has asked Go-Ahead Singapore and Tower Transit Singapore what the increments will be for their in-service bus captains.
Beyond increasing salaries, the four public bus operators said on Wednesday that they would take further steps to improve retention.
These include shortening continuous driving times on longer bus routes and reducing split-shift assignments.
SBS Transit group chief executive officer Jeffrey Sim said the company remains committed to providing flexible work arrangements, childcare support for eligible employees, industry-competitive incentives and bonuses, and job stability “as part of a supportive work environment”.
The bus operators also said there are clear progression pathways within the sector.
“Many have successfully advanced to senior operational roles, taken on mentoring and training responsibilities, or progressed into management and operations careers through study awards and sponsorships,” said Mr Sim.
SMRT Buses managing director Tan Peng Kuan said that beyond pay, the operator remains “focused on creating opportunities for growth and progression”.
Former public bus captain Muhammad Naz Farihin said reducing split-shift arrangements could be especially effective in retaining bus captains, as working on those shifts were especially “daunting” for him.
“Sometimes during split-shifts, the rest between shifts can be two to six hours, but from the bus captain’s perspective, it is as good as wasting the whole day away,” said Mr Naz, who now works in a private bus company.
Associate Professor of economics Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said there is only so much operators can do to make the job more attractive.
“At the end of the day, you can't get away from the fact that this is a job with extremely specific timing and discipline requirements that many other jobs don't have,” said the transport economist.
For instance, bus captains cannot simply choose not to turn up for work, as this could leave a bus service unserved.
“These are things which I think they have a limited ability to do anything about,” he added.
New Singaporean bus captains will receive higher starting salaries and sign-on bonuses from January next year to attract more people to the sector. New local bus captains will receive S$450 more in starting monthly salaries, with an additional S$2,000 first-year sign-on bonus. These increases will be fully funded by the government. Combining allowance, bonus and overtime pay, most recruits can expect to earn around S$600 more a month in their first year. This brings the average monthly salary to more than S$4,000. The proportion of local bus captains fell from 54% in 2021 to 41% last year. Claudia Lim reports.
JOB DEMANDS JUSTIFY HIGHER SALARIES
Assoc Prof Theseira said bus driver salaries were due for a review.
He said the profession not only needs to attract locals with higher formal education, but also people who are skilled in similar forms of manual operations.
A bus driver’s pay also has to be higher than that of gig or platform workers, he added.
“It has to be better, because it is actually a more skilled job - many Singaporeans can be private-hire drivers, many of them cannot be bus drivers,” he said.
The proportion of Singaporean or permanent resident bus captains has been declining from 54 per cent in 2021 to 41 per cent in 2025.
He added that bus captains’ work had been undervalued in the past, and that the latest pay increases seek to correct this disparity.
LTA said on Wednesday that the wage adjustments were benchmarked against national wage data and comparable roles in other Singapore industries.
"Based on relevant benchmarks, we assessed the compensation levels needed to attract and retain locals, including mid-career entrants who may currently earn higher salaries," said an LTA spokesperson.
The pay raise for public bus captains struck a chord with director of private bus company Westpoint Transit Lionel Lee, who said higher salaries matter especially when the job is demanding.
In 2023, Westpoint said it raised starting salaries for Singaporean and permanent resident bus drivers by 30 per cent, or up to S$5,000 a month, to address the manpower crunch.
Mr Lee said he could only speak for the private bus industry, but acknowledged that there were parallels with the public bus sector.
More than two years on, he said he has managed to retain most of the local drivers hired on the higher starting pay.
“Remuneration definitely is a significant factor when it comes to being able to at least make certain aspects of a very demanding job more palatable,” said Mr Lee.
“To stay in that role to at least try and overcome some of the challenges, it is definitely going to be undeniable that it will be determined by the salary amount as well,” he added.
For the private bus sector, the starting salary that Westpoint continues to offer is “not just justifiable, but also a prerequisite”, he said.
“If you want to hire local talent, you want to compete with what the local talent pool is perhaps exposed to in terms of job opportunities,” he said.
OPERATORS CANNOT REST ON THEIR LAURELS
While the government has stepped in to support higher starting salaries for local bus captains, public transport operators still have a role to play in attracting and retaining them, said Assoc Prof Theseira.
“The part that the operators have to play is to basically use their management skill, right, their operation venture skill, and so on to try to improve conditions for the bus drivers,” he said.
“What we would be concerned about is that the operators basically abdicate their responsibility to be good managers, and so on, and basically solve all their problems by asking the government to pay.”
He acknowledged that improving efficiency is not straightforward.
Split-shifts, for example, allow operators to deploy limited manpower during the morning and evening peaks, when drivers are most needed.
“It allows you to put your scarce manpower and deploy them when you really need them, which is the morning and evening,” he said.
“But it is a kind of efficiency that we know drivers don't want… I think we have to be cautious with this, because we can say, sure, operators must be efficient, manage properly, but we also don't want them to manage at the expense of the drivers.”
LTA said on Wednesday that it would not fund the starting wage and bonus increases indefinitely.
The government will provide support for this round of adjustments until each bus package is re-tendered or renewed. This includes co-sharing part of the adjustment to salaries for bus captains who joined the industry more recently, with operators funding the remainder.
For future tender bids, public transport operators will be expected to account for the higher starting salaries, said LTA.
CNA has reached out to the four public bus operators - SMRT, SBS Transit, Go-Ahead Singapore and Tower Transit Singapore - to ask how their future tender bids will be affected.
FOCUS ON QUALITY OVER QUANTITY
Mr Naz said the focus should not just be on bringing in more bus drivers, but on finding good ones.
“You can have all the drivers in the world joining, but how many of them can be safe on the roads,” he said. “It’s going to be a risk factor for the industry if you get people that are going to be a hazard.”
Public transport operators will need to double down on training and ensure that newcomers are guided “all the way”, he added.
“Driving a bus is not just about sitting behind the wheel, it is about passengers, following a tight schedule, and the 1,001 things that could happen during a bus journey,” he added.
Another Singaporean bus captain in his 30s said the pay increase could help instil more pride in the job, and he hopes new bus drivers will feel the same.
“The public needs to change their perception that we aren't just bus drivers, we pay more attention to more things than they expect,” he said. “More needs to be done to help bus captains take more pride in the job.”
He said the job is complex and one that he personally takes pride in. Beyond driving, bus captains need to be able to handle crisis management and customer service, as well as being qualified to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to deal with accidents.
“It is really quite an important role in society,” he said.