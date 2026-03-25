Rising gold, silver prices spur young Singaporeans’ interest in vintage coins and collectibles
The Singapore Mint says many are purchasing them as investments or for personal collections, especially licensed pieces featuring popular characters.
SINGAPORE: Rising gold and silver prices are fuelling growing interest in vintage coins and bullion among young people in Singapore.
The Singapore Mint said many are purchasing them as investments or for personal collections, especially licensed pieces featuring popular characters.
This comes as gold and silver prices have climbed amid global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets.
GROWING COLLECTOR MARKET
At the Singapore International Coin Fair, held last weekend at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, visitors came from Singapore and abroad. They ranged from hobbyists to serious investors looking to build their portfolios.
Sellers from around the world were also present, creating a vibrant secondary market for buying and selling coins.
One highlight was an exclusive set launched by the Singapore Mint for the fair, featuring a gold bar and a silver coin with a dragon motif set against the Singapore skyline.
All 2,000 sets worth S$688 (US$538) each were sold out by the end of the three-day event.
The Singapore Mint said demand for such collectibles is growing, especially among younger buyers.
“Gold and silver recently has been the hype and (the prices have) been increasing very, very high,” said Ms Catherina Ler, the mint’s executive director.
She added that collaborations with popular brands such as Pokemon and Peanuts, along with the development of precious metal products, have resonated with younger buyers.
These items feel more relatable and accessible, encouraging them to start building collections, said Ms Ler.
The strong appetite for these collectibles is also driving activity in the secondary market.
Checks online showed that the exclusive set launched by the Singapore Mint for the event can fetch up to double its original price.
Ms Ann Ng, co-founder of Tip Top Products, which sells collectible currencies, said such items when packaged with limited serial numbers can command higher prices.
She noted that certain numbers are considered more desirable, meaning the value often depends on the serial number “which creates a mark-up in prices”.
MORE THAN INVESTMENT
For coin collector Cheang Sai Kiat, the rising value of such precious metals was what first drew him to the hobby in 2012.
The financial services consultant also collects vintage currency dating back to Singapore’s time as a British colony.
Now, more than a decade on, he is keen to share his interest with the younger generation, starting with his niece and nephew.
“I also want to pass down this collection to someone in the future. So I try to cultivate the habit,” he said.
Mr Cheang added that he does not want to force the hobby on others, recognising that interests may differ. Instead, he introduces them to coin fairs and shares parts of his collection to spark curiosity.
So far, his efforts appear to be paying off.
Mr Cheang said sharing his hobby has helped bring the family closer.
At the same time, the teenagers have introduced him to their world of Pokemon cards, creating a shared connection through collectibles.