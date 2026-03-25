Rising gold, silver prices spur young Singaporeans’ interest in vintage coins and collectibles

GROWING COLLECTOR MARKET

At the Singapore International Coin Fair, held last weekend at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, visitors came from Singapore and abroad. They ranged from hobbyists to serious investors looking to build their portfolios.

Sellers from around the world were also present, creating a vibrant secondary market for buying and selling coins.

One highlight was an exclusive set launched by the Singapore Mint for the fair, featuring a gold bar and a silver coin with a dragon motif set against the Singapore skyline.

All 2,000 sets worth S$688 (US$538) each were sold out by the end of the three-day event.

The Singapore Mint said demand for such collectibles is growing, especially among younger buyers.



“Gold and silver recently has been the hype and (the prices have) been increasing very, very high,” said Ms Catherina Ler, the mint’s executive director.



She added that collaborations with popular brands such as Pokemon and Peanuts, along with the development of precious metal products, have resonated with younger buyers.



These items feel more relatable and accessible, encouraging them to start building collections, said Ms Ler.



The strong appetite for these collectibles is also driving activity in the secondary market.



Checks online showed that the exclusive set launched by the Singapore Mint for the event can fetch up to double its original price.

Ms Ann Ng, co-founder of Tip Top Products, which sells collectible currencies, said such items when packaged with limited serial numbers can command higher prices.

She noted that certain numbers are considered more desirable, meaning the value often depends on the serial number “which creates a mark-up in prices”.