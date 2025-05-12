'Deep sadness': Doctors, nurses recall intensity of treating victims from River Valley fire 

SINGAPORE: Just a few hours into her shift on the morning of Apr 8, nurse Lim Zi Ying at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) was pulled from her routine duties to respond to an emergency of unprecedented scale in her 21 years of service.

A shophouse along River Valley Road, just 1.8km from the hospital, had caught fire. Inside, multiple people – including children – were trapped.

Videos of the rescue, showing victims perched precariously on a narrow ledge on the second storey, quickly went viral and gripped the nation.

By late morning, 22 people – 16 children and six adults – had been transported to hospitals. Among them was a 10-year-old Australian girl who later died from her injuries.

KKH, located along Bukit Timah Road, and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) at Outram were among the hospitals that received casualties from the blaze.