US approves US$73 million rocket artillery upgrade sale to Singapore

SINGAPORE: The United States has approved Singapore's request to upgrade its M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in a deal estimated to be worth US$73 million.

In a press release on Monday (Jun 15), the US State Department said Singapore had requested to purchase 18 Common Fire Control Systems (CFCS) upgrade kits for the rocket artillery system.

According to defence industry publications, the CFCS uses digital processing to control launchers and manage weapons, improving targeting accuracy and overall operational effectiveness.

“The HIMARS is a land-based precision strike asset that has been in service with the Singapore Armed Forces since 2010,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday in response to CNA queries.

“As the Singapore Armed Forces continues its modernisation efforts, the HIMARS remains a critical component of its operational capabilities, and will undergo upgrades to ensure it remains capable of meeting evolving operational and training requirements in the years ahead.”

The proposed sale includes support equipment, technical documentation, spare parts, training, US government and contractor technical support, engineering and logistics support services and field office support.

The US State Department said the decision to sell the upgrade kits “will not alter the basic military balance in the region”.

However, it will improve the capability of Singapore, which Washington sees as a “strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia”, to meet future and current threats.