Commentary: There’s more than meets the eye to Singapore’s new Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft
Behind an unusual two-for-one replacement of the Singapore Armed Forces’ Fokker 50s lies a secret edge capability, says author and former defence journalist David Boey.
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will acquire Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft (G550-MSA) to replace its Fokker 50 aircraft. This was announced by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (Feb 27), during the parliamentary debate on the record S$24.9 billion defence budget for 2026.
This is believed to be the first time a legacy asset will be supplanted by two new platforms. The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) had announced the acquisition of Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) for the same purpose in September 2025.
Three G550-MSAs are due to join four Boeing P-8As in the coming years. Both are United States-made jet-powered platforms and are slated to replace nine Netherlands-made propeller-driven Fokker 50s that have been in service since 1993.
Why did Singapore's defence procurement system – a clean, corruption-free system regarded internationally as the gold standard for its rigour and technical expertise – take this unprecedented two-for-one approach?
It is not a blunder. It is a capability disclosure on a scale that has few parallels in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) history.
TWO-FOR-ONE FOKKER 50 REPLACEMENTS
To understand why MINDEF chose two aircraft to replace one, let us look at the size and composition of the RSAF's fleet of nine Fokker 50s, which are flown by 121 Squadron.
Five aircraft, with tail numbers 714 to 718, are Fokker 50 Mark IIS Enforcer MPAs – the only Fokker 50s in the world that can be armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles.
The distinct role of the MPA is best described by 121 Squadron’s motto, “Seek and Destroy”. This line is evocative of the aircraft’s capabilities to detect, identify, track and persecute maritime targets.
Equipped with a radar on its belly to scan the sea for ships and submarines, the long-serving MPAs will be replaced by the P-8A Poseidon which has better speed, endurance, capabilities and detection range to seek and destroy ships and submarines.
The interesting bit is in the remaining four, the Fokker 50 Utility variants with tail numbers 710 to 713. When introduced 33 years ago, these aircraft were used for transporting troops, cargo and for dropping paratroopers.
But they have since evolved as special mission Fokker 50s, equipped with sensors kept unspecified for their role. They extend maritime surveillance above and beyond that provided by shore-based sensors (whose detection range is constrained by the earth’s curvature) to provide early warning of threats.
From time to time, RSAF C-130 Hercules aircraft have also been observed with additional antennae and aerials that can be fitted and removed as required for special missions. Plane spotters in Singapore have taken and shared many photographs of these special RSAF assets that fly highly classified missions for signal support.
OPERATIONAL AND DETERRENCE VALUE
The special mission Fokker 50s are believed to be the reason why the G550-MSA was acquired under the two-for-one arrangement.
The G550-MSA carries no weapons and has no windows in its cabin even though it is designed for aerial surveillance. Sensors housed within prominent bulges on the heavily modified business jet help the crew detect, track and geolocate contacts of interest, like ships, electronic emitters like radars, and radio traffic.
An eye in the sky like the G550-MSA underscores the SAF's recognition of the value of information for national defence. In modern defence and security, bytes matter as much as bullets.
The G550-MSA is possibly the SAF’s most sophisticated and capable aerial sensor and the aircraft will probably be cloaked in their own mystique once they enter service. Visible to all, intriguing to ponder, yet with full, secret edge capabilities never fully revealed.
The G550-MSA builds upon decades of experience, quietly earned by successive generations of SAF servicemen and women aided immeasurably by defence scientists and engineers who form MINDEF's 5,000-strong Defence Technology Community – all of whom work away from the public’s eye and whose full exploits will probably never be disclosed.
From the image MINDEF shared of the G550-MSA, one can see that this new aircraft resembles the G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft, four of which have served the RSAF since 2009.
Advancements in defence science have since conferred today's G550 with superior detection range and AI-enabled data processing capabilities optimised for detecting, identifying and geo-locating radars and communication systems over 200 nautical miles away.
With informed observers left guessing what exactly Singapore's G550-MSAs can actually do, such ambiguity has operational and deterrence value for Singapore.
NEW AND PRE-LOVED MILITARY ASSETS
Mr Chan said that MINDEF and SAF would adopt a “high-low” mix of capabilities, complementing high-end conventional systems with cheap, dual-use commercially available systems, such as drones. This underscores the constant evolution that explains why Singapore’s procurement system is admired globally.
Along with cutting-edge systems such as the G550-MSA, MINDEF has also acquired C-130 Hercules transport aircraft from the secondhand market to replace some existing RSAF C-130s, some of which have 60-year-old airframes.
As every RSAF aircraft and helicopter introduced since the early 1980s was bought new, Singaporeans unfamiliar with the SAF’s inventory from the 1970s and 1980s may perhaps wonder about the wisdom of buying pre-loved military assets.
Modernising used C-130s to give them a new lease of life is more cost-effective than buying a new aircraft. Some air forces have upgraded C-130s for around US$15 million per aircraft, as compared to buying a new C-130 at over US$70 million each.
For military aircraft, it is not the age but the airframe life, measured in flight hours, that determines the safe operational lifespan for the asset.
It is indeed reassuring to see that MINDEF and SAF have retained expertise in extending the life of old defence platforms, so that Singapore has the ability to both introduce sophisticated new assets and modernise older ones.
Collectively, our defence ecosystem provides a measure of self-reliance and deep expertise, including secret edge capabilities, that will anchor Singapore’s defence posture in uncertain times.
But on top of the technology and defence community, national defence – amid what Mr Chan described as "unprecedented and increasingly dangerous times" – also requires Singaporeans to contribute actively.
Other MINDEF announcements in parliament, such as enhanced SAFRA facilities, an SG Defence Volunteer Network and a review of the medical classification system for full-time national service, point to an ecosystem that aims to optimise contributions from every individual.
With enduring, emergent and evolving challenges to national defence, it is prudent that Singapore remains prepared and ready.
David Boey is a former defence journalist and former member of the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence. He wrote the best-selling novel, Pukul Habis (Total Wipeout), a fictional story of war between Singapore and Malaysia.