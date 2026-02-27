Singapore to acquire 3 Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will acquire three Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft to provide better early warning of maritime threats, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Friday (Feb 27).

“This supports the SAF’s mission in safeguarding Singapore’s sea lines of communication as part of Singapore’s maritime security surveillance network,” Mr Chan said in parliament as he laid out the defence ministry’s spending plans for the year.

The sea lines of communication are major maritime routes used for various purposes, including trade.

The G550 aircraft is equipped with radar systems, electro-optical and infrared cameras, as well as communication and identification systems.

These allow it to detect, identify and track a range of potential maritime threats, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release.

Each aircraft is 29.8m long with a wingspan of 28.5m, and can accommodate two pilots and up to six crew members.

The new Gulfstream 550s will complement the four Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft announced in September last year.