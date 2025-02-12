RSAF plane carrying 7th tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza leaves Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) plane delivering about nine tonnes of supplies bound for Gaza left Singapore for Jordan on Wednesday (Feb 12), the seventh such tranche of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian enclave.

The RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, carrying a shipment of medical, food and hygiene supplies from the Ministry of Health (MOH), Relief SG, Mercy Relief, and Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore (CHARIS), took off from Changi Air Base on Wednesday morning, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a joint statement.

The send-off ceremony was attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, as well as Jordan’s ambassador to Singapore Samer Anton Naber and Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to Jordan Shamsher Zaman.

Singapore’s representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi and representatives from participating non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were also present.

“Singapore may be far away, but we do what we can to help,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“This reflects compassion from the diversity across Singapore society. We are grateful that we can, in our own small way, make a difference to the lives and health of our brothers and sisters of Palestine.”