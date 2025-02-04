Singapore to deliver 7th tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid ceasefire agreement
Since the Israel-Hamas War began in October 2023, Singapore has conveyed more than S$19 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will deliver a seventh tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza consisting of food, essential supplies and medical supplies, amid a ceasefire deal that has paused fighting in the region.
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 4) that he had spoken to his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Monday to confirm these arrangements.
The food and supplies will be conveyed by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft, and this will be delivered to Singapore’s Jordanian partners.
The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) will also be embarking on a further fundraiser for Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.
Dr Balakrishnan was responding to questions from several Members of Parliament (MPs) on the situation in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War.
Mr Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast) asked whether Singapore will be providing more humanitarian aid to Gaza in light of the recent ceasefire.
Hamas and Israel reached a deal for a ceasefire, which halted fighting in the Gaza Strip since Jan 19, and facilitated the exchange of hostages and prisoners on both sides, among them five Thai farm workers who were held for over a year in Gaza.
“This unimpeded delivery of aid must continue, and we urge all sides to reach an agreement for the subsequent phases ... in order to achieve, hopefully, a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages and to allow for the long term reconstruction of Gaza,” said Dr Balakrishnan.
“We look forward to doing more together, and we hope to be able to provide more help to the civilians in Gaza as they rebuild their homes and their lives.”
Since the Israel-Hamas War began in October 2023, Singapore has conveyed six tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, amounting to more than S$19 million (US$14 million).
The latest tranche of support was handed over to aid agencies in Jordan last month, which comprised almost S$1.3 million that was raised by RLAF.
"NO QUICK AND EASY SOLUTIONS"
MPs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) and Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) asked about the role that Singapore can play in contributing to sustaining the ceasefire agreement and promoting regional peace and stability.
Dr Balakrishnan said that “we need to be realistic and we need to be circumspect about the role that we can play”.
“What we can do from far away is to encourage all the parties to reach an agreement for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to pursue a longer term solution,” he said.
“But we need to understand the complexity and deep historical entanglements of this conflict in the Middle East, and there will be no quick and easy solutions.”
He added that Singapore supports the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland of their own, and believes that the only viable path for achieving a “comprehensive, just and durable solution” to the conflict is a negotiated two-state solution.
“We hope that the leaders on both sides will find the political will, courage and imagination to resume direct negotiations, although we know that these will be very difficult in the light of the very painful 16 months that have just passed.”