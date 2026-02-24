SBS Transit reports 2.7% dip in group revenue to S$1.52 billion for 2025

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SBS Transit on Tuesday (Feb 24) reported a 2.7 per cent fall in group revenue to S$1.52 billion (US$1.2 billion) for 2025.

Group operating costs slid by 2.5 per cent to S$1.45 billion mainly due to lower fuel and electricity costs from lower average diesel and electricity prices.

These were partially offset by higher rail licence charge and higher staff costs, SBS said.

The company also recorded a lower operating profit of S$68.1 million – a 6.9 per cent fall from the previous year.

Tax expense fell by 3.3 per cent to S$12.8 million mainly due to lower profits generated, SBS said.

Net profit attributable to shareholders slumped 13 per cent to S$61.2 million from the previous year.

SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim said: “We remain focused on strengthening our competitive edge in our bus operations as well as in enhancing our rail reliability.

“We will continue to work closely with the LTA in implementing the Rail Reliability Taskforce recommendations to deliver a safe and pleasant journey for our commuters.”

The company’s full-year revenue from its public transport service businesses – comprising bus and rail services – fell by 3 per cent to S$1.45 billion in 2025.

The decrease was mainly due to lower bus revenue, arising largely from the loss of the Jurong West bus package from September 2024, which resulted in lower mileage, SBS said.

Rival operator SMRT has taken over the 26 routes in the Jurong West bus package.

The fall was partially offset by higher rail revenue, driven mainly by higher rail average fares and ridership.