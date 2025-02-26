Mobile pod trial for emergency medical services to improve ambulance coverage and response times

SINGAPORE: With a new mobile pod for emergency medical services, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) may see improved response times in the heartlands.

It's part of a trial that will see a team of three ambulance crew members stationed at the pod from 9.30am to 7.30pm every day from Feb 28. With their ambulance parked next to them, they can leave directly from where the pod is located.

The mobile pod – or dynamic deployment pod – will be stationed at Jurong Lake Gardens for the first three months of the trial and then at Toa Payoh public library for the next three months, said SCDF on Wednesday (Feb 26) in a media factsheet.