SCDF seeks powers to take action against suppliers of non-compliant bomb shelter products

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will get powers to deal with suppliers of non-compliant bomb shelter products, such as doors, if a Bill is passed in parliament.

The Civil Defence Shelter and Fire Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was introduced on Tuesday (Aug 4) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and aims to strengthen regulatory controls over shelter products such as household and storey shelter doors.

If passed, SCDF can take action such as issuing directions to the parties in the supply chain if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the product does not comply with standards.

Currently, SCDF’s main enforcement lever is against certification bodies, the ministry said in response to CNA's queries.

SCDF works with the Singapore Accreditation Council to suspend or withdraw accreditation from non-compliant certification bodies that fail to properly certify shelter products.

"However, there is no legal framework to take enforcement action against parties in the supply chain, such as suppliers and manufacturers, for non-compliant shelter products. The Bill will close this gap," said MHA.

To date, SCDF has not identified any cases of non-compliant shelter products, it added.

Under the Civil Defence Shelter Act, new houses and flats are required to have household or storey shelters incorporated into the development.

These shelters are designed to protect people against weapon effects such as blast and fragments during a national emergency.

Under the law, owners or occupants are not allowed to carry out any repair or alteration that is likely to damage or impair the efficient use of the household or storey shelter.

This includes modifying or removing the household shelter door and frame and tampering with any part of the ventilation openings.