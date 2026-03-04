Self-driving shuttle buses in Punggol to open to public from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: Self-driving shuttle services in Punggol, which have been on trial since September last year, will open to the public from Apr 1, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The trial allowed the government to study how autonomous vehicles (AVs) can operate in Singapore's context, Mr Siow told parliament while presenting his ministry's budget plans for the year.

Trials have run smoothly and safely, and have drawn strong support from Punggol residents, he said.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said the rides will be free during an initial launch period, after which a S$4 (US$3.10) fare will apply from the middle of the year.

Members of the public can sign up for rides through operator Grab, which will release registration details closer to the launch date.

The buses ply two routes, and around 740 people rode them during the trial period.

“Many commented that the rides were smooth and comfortable, and 99 per cent said they would recommend the service to others,” she said.