Seng Choon egg farm to move after land-use changes announced for Lim Chu Kang; four other farms affected
The lease for Seng Choon Farm, one of the three egg farms in Singapore, will expire in 2036 and it is working on finding a new site to move into before that.
SINGAPORE: Seng Choon egg farm will move out of its current premises after the government announced on Monday (May 25) land-use changes in Lim Chu Kang.
Besides Seng Choon, four other farms are also affected by the changes.
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a joint media release on Monday that to optimise land use, the land to the north of Lim Chu Kang that is currently designated for defence will reallocated for future agricultural developments.
The southern part of Lim Chu Kang, where the five farms are, will be repurposed for defence uses.
"The land-use changes will allow the government to explore how the physical co-location of food and non-food farms to the north of Lim Chu Kang could benefit from shared facilities and integrated infrastructure planning for more efficient operations, better logistics and to lower production costs," the authorities said.
"In addition, the land-use changes will result in contiguous land that will better serve defence uses."
Seng Choon egg farm's managing director Koh Yeow Koon told CNA it is working with the authorities on finding a new site. Its lease expires in 2036.
At present, there are no food farms in the north of Lim Chu Kang. SFA said the land-use changes will progressively commence after the farms' licence tenures expire.
AFFECTED FARMS
Apart from Seng Choon Farm, other affected farms are Bollywood Farms, Gan Aquarium, Gallop Kranji Farm Resort and Malaysian Feedmills Farms.
Bollywood Farms and Gan Aquarium have leases expiring in December 2026, while Gallop Kranji Farm Resort's lease expires in March 2027. The lease of Malaysian Feedmills Farms ends in 2037.
All affected farms were informed early for clarity and to give them sufficient lead time to plan their business and operations, said the authorities in response to CNA's queries.
"The three farms with leases/tenancies expiring in December 2026 and March 2027 were notified since 2020 that no further extensions would be granted," they added.
"The remaining two farms with leases expiring in 2036 and 2037 have also been provided with at least 10 years’ advance notice ahead of their lease expiry."
CNA has asked SFA if Seng Choon and Malaysian Feedmills Farms would be given lease extensions if requested.
Seng Choon is one of three egg farms in Singapore. SFA said it is working closely with the farm to support its operations and minimise disruptions, and to safeguard the supply of locally produced eggs and Singapore's "broader food security".
Mr Koh said the farm would complete its lease in September 2036 and is working with the relevant authorities for a new farm site to move into.
"Starting with a blank slate will allow us to integrate the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability initiatives into the future of our farm," he added.
Singapore’s three egg farms produced 736.7 million eggs in 2025, down from 773.5 million the year before.
According to its website, Seng Choon Farm moved into its current 36-acre farm site in the agricultural estate of the Lim Chu Kang Agrotechnology Park in 2010 from its former premises at Sungei Tengah Road. The farm produces more than 200 million eggs annually.
Bollywood Farms is operating on a site that was originally awarded through a public tender for a 20-year lease that expired in 2021.
Following the lease expiry and at Bollywood Farms' request, the government granted it short-term tenancy extensions on a "goodwill basis to facilitate its transition".
The first extension granted was from Apr 15, 2021, to Dec 31, 2023, and a second extension granted was from Jan 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2026.
"Such requests for extension are considered carefully on a case-by-case basis, taking into account factors such as land use plans, operational considerations, and the lessee’s transition plans. In this case, the extensions granted were intended to facilitate the farm’s transition," said SFA.
"Bollywood Farm has since requested ... a further tenancy extension and we are considering the request carefully."
Affected farms may continue to remain onsite until their tenures expire, after which the land will be returned to the government for consolidation. There will be no early termination of leases, said the authorities.
Farms that wish to continue operations can participate in SFA's annual Singapore Agri-space Sales programme, where agricultural land and sea spaces are released through open tenders.
Non-food farms such as plant nurseries can opt for NParks' land tenders.
"The government is engaging and working closely with affected farms to support a smooth transition and ensure continuity of local agriculture uses," the authorities said.
SFA added that the impact on affected farms is "not expected to have a material effect" on Singapore's overall food supply, and that the 2035 local production targets have taken into consideration the long-term land use and transition plans in Lim Chu Kang.
The government revised its food production goals in November 2025, with new targets being for local farms to supply 20 per cent of the local consumption of fibre and 30 per cent of the local consumption of protein by 2035.
The land use changes are also part of the Lim Chu Kang Masterplan, which seeks to optimise the limited land area for food production and at the same time, transform Lim Chu Kang into an agri-food zone.
"The land use changes are part of this planning process. Given the scale and complexity of the development, the implementation will be phased over time and need to be carefully assessed," said SFA.
SFA will also be embarking on a technical and feasibility study for a multi-tenanted facility to test-bed new ideas that can be applied in Lim Chu Kang.
"As a small island nation, Singapore's limited land requires careful planning to meet national needs, including housing, national defence, jobs, infrastructure and food production," said the authorities.
"Strategic land use changes are necessary to optimise our scarce land resources to meet evolving national needs and ensure Singapore's continued growth and development."
DEFENCE USE
MINDEF said in response to CNA's queries that the land-use change has increased the terrain capacity for military training.
"This will enhance training realism, support combined arms training across a wider range of training scenarios, and improve contiguity for platform operations – resulting in more effective training and operational readiness," it added.
Beyond that, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps in the area are not affected.
The defence ministry began the process of taking over the land parcels in the north of Lim Chu Kang in late 2025, as they were earmarked for defence use.
"As we facilitate this change in land use, we will work with SFA and relevant agencies to handover the land parcels in the Lim Chu Kang north and take over the land parcels in Lim Chu Kang south when the farm leases expire," it said.
The ministry will start repurposing the land at Lim Chu Kang south after it takes over. This will be done in phases, following the end of the leases or tenancy of the farms in the area, it said.