Seng Choon egg farm to move after land-use changes announced for Lim Chu Kang; four other farms affected

SINGAPORE: Seng Choon egg farm will move out of its current premises after the government announced on Monday (May 25) land-use changes in Lim Chu Kang.

Besides Seng Choon, four other farms are also affected by the changes.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a joint media release on Monday that to optimise land use, the land to the north of Lim Chu Kang that is currently designated for defence will reallocated for future agricultural developments.

The southern part of Lim Chu Kang, where the five farms are, will be repurposed for defence uses.

"The land-use changes will allow the government to explore how the physical co-location of food and non-food farms to the north of Lim Chu Kang could benefit from shared facilities and integrated infrastructure planning for more efficient operations, better logistics and to lower production costs," the authorities said.

"In addition, the land-use changes will result in contiguous land that will better serve defence uses."

Seng Choon egg farm's managing director Koh Yeow Koon told CNA it is working with the authorities on finding a new site. Its lease expires in 2036.

At present, there are no food farms in the north of Lim Chu Kang. SFA said the land-use changes will progressively commence after the farms' licence tenures expire.