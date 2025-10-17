Singapore's key exports, led by electronics, rebound 6.9% in September; much stronger than forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 6.9 per cent in September from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday (Oct 17), led by a sharp rise in electronics shipments. Last month's export growth compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.1 per cent contraction, and followed a revised fall of 11.5 per cent in August.

Electronic product exports rose by 30.4 per cent year-on-year in September, following a 6.5 per cent decrease in the previous month, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) in a media release.

Integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products grew by 34.9 per cent, 58.3 per cent and 42.9 per cent, respectively, contributing the most to the expansion, it added.

Non-electronic product exports grew by 0.4 per cent, after a 13.3 per cent contraction in August.

Non-monetary gold and specialised machinery contributed the most to the growth, rising by 82.7 per cent and 14.1 per cent respectively.

Among key markets, major contributors to the export growth were Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, while shipments to the European Union, the US and Indonesia declined, EnterpriseSG said. Singapore has been hit with a 10 per cent tariff rate by Washington and the country's exports to the US dropped by an annual 9.9 per cent in September after a 29.1 per cent fall in August.