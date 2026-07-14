Man linked to 7 road accidents over 4 months to be charged with driving under the influence of etomidate
The 31-year-old will also be charged with multiple traffic offences, including dangerous driving.
SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man allegedly involved in seven road accidents between October 2024 and February 2025 will be charged on Wednesday (Jul 15) with driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving and other traffic offences.
Police said on Tuesday that the suspect's most recent accident occurred at about 8am on Feb 6 along Punggol North Avenue. Investigations showed that the man had driven his car against the flow of traffic on a three-lane road and collided head-on into a lorry.
While no one was injured in the accident, a vaporiser and a pod were seized from the man, and etomidate was detected in his blood sample in a subsequent analysis by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was involved in multiple accidents over a short span of time, and the man was arrested at scene,” police said, adding that his driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.
The earliest traffic incident took place at about 7.55pm on Oct 21, 2024 along Sengkang East Way, according to police investigations.
The suspect failed to keep a proper lookout and rear-ended a stationary taxi, causing a 64-year-old female taxi driver to suffer a neck strain. She was taken to hospital in a conscious state.
The next day at about 9.10pm, police said the man drove dangerously by veering erratically across five lanes of traffic along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE). He then collided into the left wall before veering back across the lanes and eventually hitting into another car.
The 33-year-old driver of the other car sustained a right wrist fracture, as well as neck and back injuries and was taken to hospital conscious.
The man was involved in two separate rear-end collisions on Feb 1, 2025, police said, with the first occurring at about 11am along Punggol Way and the second at about 5.05pm along Dunearn Road towards Newton Flyover. No one was injured in either accident.
A vaporiser was seized from the man at the scene of the second accident and the vape-related offence was referred to HSA, police added.
“Investigations later revealed that the man had provided a false statement to officers, claiming that he had not inhaled from the vaporiser.”
The following day at about 10.20am, police said the man failed to keep proper control of his vehicle while making a right turn at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Link and Boundary Road. He collided into a traffic light pole, uprooting and damaging it.
The accident also caused his car to overturn.
In his fourth accident in as many days, police said the man failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the rear of a motorcycle along Simei Avenue at about 12.05pm on Feb 4, 2025.
A 27-year-old male rider was taken conscious to hospital having suffered a wrist fracture and chest injury.
A vape was again seized from the suspect and the offence was referred to HSA.
Penalties for offences
Driving under the influence of drugs
If found guilty of driving under the influence of a drug under Section 67(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1961, the suspect may face a fine ranging from S$2,000 (US$1,549) to S$10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.
Dangerous driving causing hurt
If convicted of dangerous driving under Section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961, the suspect could be fined up to S$5,000, be jailed up to 12 months, or both. When grievous hurt is caused, the offence carries an imprisonment term up to five years. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.
Driving without due care and attention
The offence of driving without due care and attention under Section 65(1)(a) carries a fine of up to S$1,500, or imprisonment term of up to six months, or both. When hurt is caused, it carries a fine of up to S$2,500, or imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both. For grievous hurt, the offence carries a fine up to S$5,000, a jail term up to two years, or both.
Furnishing false information to a public servant
The offence of furnishing false information under Section 177(2)(a) of the Penal Code 1871 carries a fine, or a jail term of up to three years, or both.
The man faces multiple charges, including driving without due care and attention, dangerous driving causing grevious hurt, driving under the influence of drugs, and furnishing false information to a public servant.
“Driving under the influence of any substance that impairs one's ability to drive safely is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act that puts the lives of all road users at grave risk,” said police.
“The police take a serious view of such offences and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger public safety on the roads.”