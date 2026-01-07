E-Bridge preschool food supplier allowed to resume operations after suspension due to gastroenteritis outbreak

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) lifted the suspension of Middleton International School’s food business operations at 2 Tampines Street 92 on Tuesday (Jan 6).

The agency said in a media release on Wednesday that the company can resume its operations as it has implemented the required measures, after it was suspended due to a gastroenteritis outbreak that left over 200 people ill.

Last year, the Communicable Diseases Agency and SFA were informed of 263 people developing gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food supplied by the company at several E-Bridge preschools.

The cases happened between Nov 19 and Dec 10, with four people hospitalised, said SFA.

The affected E-bridge locations are: Bukit Panjang, Canberra, Montreal, Woodlands Drive, 471B Yishun and 504 Yishun.

"The food business operations of Middleton International School Pte Ltd were suspended by SFA since Nov 21 to protect consumers from further public health risks," said SFA.

Since then, those who were hospitalised have been discharged, it said, adding that the company complied with measures stipulated by SFA during its suspension.

The supplier cleaned and sanitised its premises, including its equipment and utensils, and disinfected its food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Its food handlers also re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, while the food hygiene officers have re-attended and passed the WSQ Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course, said SFA.

"As the licensee has implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA, operations can be resumed."

“SFA will continue to place Middleton International School food business operations under close surveillance to ensure that they adhere to food safety requirements,” added the agency.

Findings from the investigations into the outbreak were also being considered, said SFA, adding that it would not hesitate to take enforcement action if food operators were found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,500) upon conviction.

In the case of a continuing offence, they may face a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.