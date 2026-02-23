SFA investigating rat sighting at Lucky Plaza food court table
A video showed a rodent on a plate of food before scurrying across the table.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Feb 23) that it is investigating after a rodent was seen on a food court table at Lucky Plaza.
In a video circulating on social media, a rodent is seen on a plate of food before scurrying across the table. Text added to the video states that it happened at a food court at Lucky Plaza.
An onlooker recorded the incident with his phone, while a woman snatched her handbag off the table as the rodent moved towards it.
Then, a man walks past, grabbing the rodent using what seems to be a tablecloth.
SFA told CNA that while it imposes and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must also adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices.
"Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained," SFA said.
"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained," it added.
CNA has contacted the Lucky Plaza management office and Asian Food Mall, which is located in the basement of the mall, for more information.