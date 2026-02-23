SFA investigating rat sighting at Lucky Plaza food court table

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Feb 23) that it is investigating after a rodent was seen on a food court table at Lucky Plaza.

In a video circulating on social media, a rodent is seen on a plate of food before scurrying across the table. Text added to the video states that it happened at a food court at Lucky Plaza.

An onlooker recorded the incident with his phone, while a woman snatched her handbag off the table as the rodent moved towards it.

Then, a man walks past, grabbing the rodent using what seems to be a tablecloth.