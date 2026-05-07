Parliament passes Bill to allow companies to dual list on SGX, Nasdaq at the same time

SINGAPORE: Parliament passed amendments to the Securities and Futures Act on Thursday (May 7), enabling authorities to put in place a framework to allow companies to dual list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq while cutting down on the paperwork.

This comes after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced in November last year that a tie-up between SGX and Nasdaq would allow companies to list in Singapore and the United States at the same time, subject to the completion of relevant regulatory processes.

The dual listing bridge was one of the measures announced by the Equities Market Review Group, which studied ways to boost Singapore’s stock market.

During the debate, 10 Members of Parliament rose in support of the Bill, but raised questions on the pipeline of companies that could list on the Global Listing Board (GLB), and how these firms can maintain liquidity after they list on both exchanges.

In his opening speech, MAS deputy chairman Chee Hong Tat said the Bill introduces a new legislative framework and aims to attract more quality listings to Singapore.

It supports the formation of the GLB, where companies seeking dual listings on the SGX and Nasdaq will list. The board is set to go live in the middle of 2026.

Mr Chee noted that presently, companies that wish to list in SGX and on another overseas exchange face differing requirements. This is not ideal as it increases compliance costs, he said.

The new legislation empowers MAS to set regulations to close differences in the securities laws of Singapore and a foreign country.

Other amendments allow MAS to modify offer-related provisions to facilitate the use of a single set of offer documents and align listing timelines with that of the US.