Singapore, US defence chiefs meet ahead of Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing met with United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday (May 29) ahead of this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top security summit.

The two defence ministers had lunch at Shangri-La Hotel on Friday afternoon, where they reaffirmed "the mutually beneficial and longstanding bilateral defence partnership" between Singapore and the US, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Mr Hegseth is in Singapore from Friday to Saturday for the 23rd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

During their meeting, Mr Chan and Mr Hegseth discussed global and regional security developments and how both countries can strengthen defence cooperation, said MINDEF.

Mr Chan also expressed appreciation for the US’ longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) training in the US, as well as for the SAF’s technology access.

"Secretary Hegseth’s visit underscores the strength of the bilateral defence partnership between Singapore and the US," said MINDEF, adding that this year also marks the 60th anniversary of Singapore-US diplomatic relations.

Mr Hegseth will speak at a plenary session titled “United States’ Strategy for Peace in the Indo-Pacific” on Saturday.



Earlier on Friday, he boarded the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship currently docked in Singapore

He took part in physical training exercises and engaged with service members.