Singapore will not allow hate speech targeted at any group, says Shanmugam after Bondi Beach attack
SINGAPORE: Singapore will not allow hate speech targeted at any group, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Monday (Dec 15).
"Not against Muslims, not against Jews, not against Christians, not against Hindus, not against any religious or racial group. Nor will we allow hate speech against any community defined by a characteristic, for example groups taking different approaches to LGBT issues," he said in a Facebook post.
Mr Shanmugam noted the “terrible” shooting incident at Australia’s Bondi Beach that targeted the Jewish community.
Fifteen people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl, while about 40 were taken to hospital.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the mass shooting "an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores".
The gunmen targeted an annual celebration that drew more than 1,000 people to the beach to mark the start of Hanukkah.
“It has been said that this attack comes amidst a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in Australia,” wrote Mr Shanmugam, noting that the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said in a report released earlier this month that antisemitic incidents remain at “unprecedentedly high levels”.
“I don’t know the precise causes and reasons for the attack in Australia.
“But on many other occasions, hate speech has often been one underlying cause - it creates an environment more prone to violence.
“And thus we have taken the position in Singapore, that we will not allow hate speech (and other conduct) targeted at any group,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam, who is also the home affairs minister, said Singapore has put in place tough laws on hate speech and conduct inciting violence or hatred.
“History shows us - through many incidents linked to race and religion - that hate speech has real and serious consequences.
“Hate speech denigrates one group. It suggests that the identified group is the source of problems. It dehumanises the group, eventually making violence against them justified,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam also noted that he had a dialogue with the Jewish community last month where he said Singapore’s laws and norms reflect “a very simple principle”.
“Everyone, regardless of race or religion, must be treated fairly. They must be allowed to practise their religion freely. They must be protected from discrimination, harassment, and violence.
“All Singaporeans, and all communities in Singapore, whatever our feelings towards Palestine or Israel, must feel safe and respected here.
“And we underpin our approach with tough gun control laws and deterrent penalties. For example, those who commit murder will face the death penalty,” he said.