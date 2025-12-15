Singapore will not allow hate speech targeted at any group, says Shanmugam after Bondi Beach attack

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not allow hate speech targeted at any group, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Monday (Dec 15).

"Not against Muslims, not against Jews, not against Christians, not against Hindus, not against any religious or racial group. Nor will we allow hate speech against any community defined by a characteristic, for example groups taking different approaches to LGBT issues," he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Shanmugam noted the “terrible” shooting incident at Australia’s Bondi Beach that targeted the Jewish community.

Fifteen people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl, while about 40 were taken to hospital.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the mass shooting "an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores".

The gunmen targeted an annual celebration that drew more than 1,000 people to the beach to mark the start of Hanukkah.