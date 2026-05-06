SIA extends cancellation of Dubai flights until Aug 2

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will extend the cancellation of flights between Singapore and Dubai until Aug 2, amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, the airline said on Wednesday (May 6).

Other SIA flights may be affected as the situation remains fluid, the airline said in a Facebook post.

“Customers may visit SIA’s flight status page for the latest information on their flights,” it added.

The flights were earlier cancelled until May 31, following a previous extension from Apr 30.

SIA flights between Dubai and Singapore have been grounded since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, which sparked a war that has hit air travel hard.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” SIA said.

Those who booked directly with the airline can seek a refund online, while those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly for assistance, it added.

In response to a parliamentary question on Wednesday, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said that there are currently about 55 weekly flights between Singapore and Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Jeddah, compared to 154 weekly flights before the Middle East conflict began in February.

"Airlines adjust, reroute or suspend services depending on their risk assessment and commercial considerations," he said.

"Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have worked closely to support our airline partners to add more flights to alternative destinations such as cities in Europe and Australia, while ensuring that the airlines have the processes in place to assess and mitigate any flight safety risks," Mr Siow added.

Tens of thousands of flights have been cancelled globally since the conflict broke out, with the collapse of Spirit Airlines marking the industry’s first major casualty of the war.

On Monday, Dubai Airports announced a ramping up of operations and flights, with the United Arab Emirates airspace now fully clear. However, that announcement came before missile strikes against the UAE that the emirate blamed on Iran.