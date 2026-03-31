SIA cancels Dubai flights until May 31 as Middle East conflict continues

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled flights between Singapore and Dubai until May 31, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” said the flag carrier in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 31).

“Customers may visit SIA’s flight status page for the latest information on their flights,” it added.

SIA flights between Dubai and Singapore have been grounded since the United States and Israel struck Iran on Feb 28, sparking a war that hit air travel hard.

The flights had previously been cancelled until Apr 30.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” said SIA.

Those who booked directly with the airline can seek a refund online, while those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly for assistance, it added.