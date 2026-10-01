Singapore Airlines cancels flights to and from Dubai till Dec 1
Scoot separately announced flight cancellations to and from Jeddah until Dec 2.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled flights to and from Dubai until Dec 1 due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
The flights affected are SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai), and SQ495 (Dubai-Singapore).
“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” the airline said in an advisory on Thursday (Oct 1).
Customers affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, SIA said.
In a separate advisory on Wednesday, Scoot announced flight cancellations to and from Jeddah until Dec 2.
The affected flights are TR796 (Singapore-Jeddah), and TR797 (Jeddah-Singapore).
Affected customers may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, Scoot said.