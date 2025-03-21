Singapore Airlines cancels flights to and from London's Heathrow after airport closure

SINGAPORE: Several Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to and from London’s Heathrow Airport have been cancelled after a large fire knocked out power at Britain's largest airport.

In response to CNA's queries, SIA said on Friday (Mar 21) that eight flights were affected in total.

Flights from Singapore to London's Heathrow were either diverted or cancelled.

Flights SQ322 and SQ306, which departed Singapore from Thursday and Friday respectively, were diverted to Frankfurt Airport and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

SQ308 departed Singapore, but will return to Changi Airport and is expected to land at 4.30pm. "The flight will subsequently be cancelled," SIA said.

Four flights from Heathrow to Singapore - SQ305, SQ317, SQ319 and SQ321 - which had been scheduled for Friday, were cancelled, said SIA.

Heathrow said that it would be closed all of Friday due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation wiping out power.

The London Fire Brigade said around 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze in Hayes, in west London, which caused a mass power outage at Heathrow, Europe's busiest and the world's fifth busiest airport.

Huge orange flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the sky. Around 150 people were evacuated from nearby buildings and thousands of properties were without power.

The fire brigade said the cause of the fire was not known.

"SIA will provide all necessary assistance to the affected passengers, including providing hotel accommodation, and reaccommodating them on alternative flights or land transport," the airline said.

Customers are advised to visit SIA's website for more information on the status of their flights.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. SIA apologises to all customers for the inconvenience caused."