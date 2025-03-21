London's Heathrow Airport shut after substation fire, significant disruption expected for days

Britain's Heathrow Airport on Friday (Mar 21) said it will be closed until midnight after experiencing a "significant power outage" due to a fire at a nearby electrical substation supplying the airport.

The closure was to "maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues", Heathrow Airport said in a post on X, adding that passengers are advised not to travel to the airport under any circumstances until it reopens.

Fire crews are responding to the accident but there is no clarity on when power may be reliably restored, a Heathrow spokesperson told Reuters in an email. The spokesperson added that significant disruption can be expected over the coming days.

Eurocontrol, which manages air traffic control operations across Europe, said on its operations website that no arrivals were being allowed at Heathrow due to the power outage and there were diversion plans in place for flights.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, some diversions to other airports were already occurring, with Qantas Airways sending its flight from Perth to Paris and a United Airlines New York flight heading to Shannon, Ireland.

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco was due to land in Washington, DC rather than London. Some flights from the US were turning around mid-air and returning to their point of departure.

At least 120 flights in the air bound for Heathrow will have to divert due to the closure, said FlightRadar24.

Heathrow was the world's second-busiest international airport in 2024 behind Dubai, according to travel data firm OAG.

The London Fire Brigade said its crews were tackling the fire in Hayes in west London and had evacuated around 150 people as a precaution.

"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption," London Fire Brigade's Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said.

"Firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200m cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated."