More SIA, Scoot flights to Middle East cancelled amid US-Israel war on Iran
"We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed," says Singapore Airlines.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled more flights to Dubai and Jeddah across the week, amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.
The affected flights are:
- SIA flights SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai-Singapore) from Feb 28 to Mar 7
- Scoot flights TR596 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah-Singapore) on Feb 28, Mar 2, Mar 3, Mar 5 and Mar 7
"We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed," SIA said on Sunday (Mar 1) following earlier cancellations on Saturday.
"We strongly advise customers to update their contact details via the manage booking function on the SIA and Scoot websites, or subscribe to the mobile notification service, to receive flight updates."
Flights across the Middle East were cancelled on Saturday as several countries closed their airspace after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.
Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates all announced at least partial closures of their skies in the hours after smoke began rising over Tehran and Iran began retaliatory attacks in the region.
Iranian missiles hit capital cities around the wealthy Gulf region, killing at least one, as witnesses reported seeing warplanes and projectiles streaking through the skies.
Carriers including Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian, Air Algerie and Lufthansa announced widespread cancellations.
According to aviation analytics company Cirium, of around 4,218 flights scheduled to land in Middle Eastern countries on Saturday, 966 were cancelled, with the figure rising above 1,800 if also including outbound flights.
For Sunday, 716 flights out of 4,329 scheduled to the Middle East have been cancelled, Cirium said.
Flight tracking website FlightAware, meanwhile, said more than 19,000 flights had been delayed globally and more than 2,600 were cancelled as of 10.30am.
Iran launched a new wave of retaliatory missile strikes on Sunday after confirming the death of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Fresh blasts were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama - cities where the US has a military presence.