'Come back home safely': Loved ones fuel RSAF pilots’ focus in Singapore Airshow aerial display

SINGAPORE: For air force helicopter pilot Yew Chee Hao, his loved ones are a motivation not just to put on a good show as he flies in this year’s Singapore Airshow, but also to return home safely afterwards.

“My loved ones are definitely on the back of my mind whenever I'm flying for the aerial display,” said the soon-to-be father.

The 30-year-old Apache helicopter pilot added that his wife, despite being pregnant, has been supportive and understanding amid his intense training schedule leading up to the show.

Flying is inherently risky, and even more so for the aerial display due to the proximity and precision involved, he added.

“However, instead of them weighing me down, they are always there as a motivating factor for me to give my 100 per cent focus, as well as my commitment to put up a good show, not just for them but for the rest of Singaporeans as well, and ultimately come back home safely,” said Captain Yew.