Singapore’s Asian Games performance goes beyond medals but ‘hard’ to judge without knowing targets: Observers
Their comments come after officials said that Singapore's athletes had met their "internal medal projections" though these were not made public.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's performance at the recently concluded Asian Games should be judged on more than its medal tally – with personal bests, national records and the emergence of young athletes among other measures of progress, said observers and members of the sporting fraternity.
But some also questioned the decision by top sports officials to keep medal targets out of the public eye, saying greater transparency was needed for Singaporeans to gauge its sporting development.
Their comments come after officials said on Sunday (Oct 4) that Singapore's young contingent of athletes had met "internal medal projections" and that most of them had achieved their targets.
Singapore's 300 athletes, competing across 27 sports, brought home two gold medals, nine silvers and seven bronzes.
It was the joint-lowest number of gold medals since 1998, although the nine silvers were the most Singapore has clinched at the meet.
Asked why the projections were not made public, officials said there was a "trade-off", adding that doing so would have "multiplied" the pressure faced by athletes. But they did not rule out disclosing such targets publicly in future.
WHAT DOES MEETING 'INTERNAL PROJECTIONS' MEAN?
Members of the sporting fraternity who spoke to CNA were split over whether medal targets should be made public.
While some agreed with officials that public targets could place unnecessary pressure on athletes, others said openness about goals at this level of competition was important for accountability.
Several pointed out that it was difficult for the public to understand what it meant for athletes to have met projections, when these aims had never been disclosed.
Without a yardstick against which to assess the results, people would naturally compare the medal tally with those of previous Games, they added.
Veteran sports administrator Low Teo Ping said: "It's hard to really say where they're coming from, when it's only after the Games then you come up with these statements."
Mr Low, who has served as Singapore's chef de mission at several major Games and held top positions such as vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council and head of the Singapore Sailing Federation, said athletes could be fielded at regional Games with different objectives, such as gaining experience or competing to win.
Clearer communication before a Games would help the public understand those objectives and better assess the progress of Singapore sport, he said.
"It's before the games that is more important (to say) that we intend to achieve this, we intend to achieve that," he added.
"Even if you don't put down a (projected) medal tally, that's fine. But be clear that we intend to go and gain experience, or we intend to, in fact, excel."
Some sports associations said pre-Games expectations provide important context for assessing athletes' performances.
"Those projections would presumably have taken into account the athletes competing, their form, the events available and the strength of the competition," said Mr Delane Lim, general secretary of the Tchoukball Association of Singapore.
"But at the same time, when we are looking at the joint-lowest number of gold medals since 1998, I think it is fair to reflect on what 'meeting expectations' means."
At the 1998 Games in Bangkok, Singapore won two golds, three silvers and nine bronzes.
Mr Lim distinguished between projections – based on sports officials' assessments of athletes' capabilities, the strength of their competitors and other factors – and broader ambitions for "where we want Singapore sport to go".
"Perhaps the more important question is whether our benchmarks and expectations are keeping pace with those ambitions, particularly as sporting standards across Asia continue to improve," he said.
Former journalist Jose Raymond agreed, noting that Singapore once aspired to break into Asia's top 10 and had come close to doing so.
Singapore finished 21st out of 46 nations and territories at this year's Asian Games.
Mr Raymond, who covered the 2006 Asian Games in Doha as a journalist, recalled Singapore winning eight gold medals at the meet.
"Today, we are walking away from an Asian Games 20 years on, with two gold medals and we are saying the internal targets were met. Then something is wrong because we have not moved forward. We've moved backwards," added the managing director of a public relations company.
"It is very hard for us to reconcile with that because we don't know what the internal projections were."
Others who spoke to CNA, however, stressed the importance of looking beyond the number of gold medals, or even the overall medal tally, when assessing the progress of Singapore's athletes.
Highlighting the haul of nine silver medals at the Games, former Singapore Olympic swimmer Tao Li said it is still an encouraging sign, "because it shows that more of our athletes are getting close to the top level in Asia".
"We also had first-ever medals in badminton singles, golf and MMA, so I think it shows Singapore is becoming more competitive across a wider range of sports," she said.
Ms Tao, who now runs her own swimming academy, added that the spread of medals matter too.
While multiple medals in one sport demonstrate strength in that area, medals across different sports "is stronger evidence that Singapore’s overall sporting system is developing well and sustainably", she said.
This year's Games also produced several firsts, with shuttler Loh Kean Yew winning silver for Singapore's first badminton singles medal and golfer Shannon Tan securing the country's first golf medal with a bronze, while sprinter Shanti Pereira became the first woman to win the 200m twice.
Mr James Walton, sports leader for Singapore and Asia Pacific at professional services firm Deloitte, said personal bests and national records can be a "more relevant measure" for athletes competing at regional or world level.
"While a medal may not always be possible due to the sheer excellence of our competitors on the international arena, if an athlete achieves a national record, a personal best, or even a season’s best, then they should be considered to have done their nation proud," he said.
Heading into the Games this year, chef de mission Goh Kee Nguan urged athletes to focus on producing their best performances against Asia's top competitors.
"We are not going to Nagoya to count medals, especially before the Games begin," he said on the sidelines of the Team Singapore flag presentation ceremony on Aug 29.
"But we are there to make sure that the athletes compete, and we will compete all we can to win as much as we can."
This year's Games was far from the first time Singapore competed regionally without first publicly setting any goal or projection, said observers.
Ahead of the 2018 meet, for instance, then-Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said there were no "specific" targets for the Singapore contingent.
Then-chef de mission Lee Wung Yew said: “Everybody has their KPIs (key performance indicators), but we try to limit the kind of stress that they will go through, so why count the chickens before they hatch?"
There have, however, also been years when Singapore publicly declared its medal aspirations.
In 2010, Team Singapore announced that it aimed to better the 2006 Games tally of 27 medals, and bring home 30 to 33 medals. The athletes eventually won 17 – four golds, seven silvers and six bronzes.
HOW MUCH PRESSURE IS TOO MUCH?
Some observers who support keeping projections internal said public targets could add to the pressure athletes already face when representing the nation.
"Public medal targets can raise the stakes in a way that goes beyond normal competitive pressure. Once an athlete is labelled a champion, the public can begin to treat winning as the only acceptable outcome," said Ms Tao.
"A loss is then framed not simply as part of sport, but as a failure."
She added that this misses the nature of high-performance sport, where results are never guaranteed and athletes can still come up against someone better on the day despite their preparations.
"Athletes understand that pressure comes with competing at the highest level," said Ms Tao.
"What they should not have to carry is the weight of relentless judgment whenever they fall short of a public expectation."
Nominated Member of Parliament Kenneth Goh pointed out that each Games features a mix of experienced athletes and young debutants.
Those who are more seasoned competitors are generally better accustomed to handling pressure, said the associate professor at Singapore Management University and president of Singapore Aquatics.
"But we also have junior athletes. They are in a developmental stage, so we also want to be mindful about that."
About two-thirds of Singapore's contingent this year were making their Games debut, with an average age of 23.
Assoc Prof Goh believes it is important to be discerning about what is expected of athletes in different settings.
He cited career athletes in the NBA, NFL and major club football, who are paid large salaries and expected by fans to perform.
He added that many national athletes here make personal sacrifices to train and represent Singapore while also juggling their livelihoods.
"When it comes to our national athletes, we are on the same side as them, so we do whatever we should be doing whatever it takes to support them," said Assoc Prof Goh.
"If that support means not putting undue pressure on public expectations, then I think that's the right approach."
However, some observers believe pressure – including from the public – is part and parcel of competing at such a high level.
Mr Low said that even without publicly declaring targets, athletes and sports administrators would typically already have an idea of their medal prospects based on past performances and assessments of their competitors.
"I think they will just go down and do the best that they can. Why would it be any different (whether the goals are public or not)?" he said.
Mr Raymond added: "It's not as though the pressure is (solely) on the athletes. The pressure is on all of us to back the athletes."
The medal count can also help the public assess the returns on the resources invested in supporting them, he added.
Asked about the implications of Singapore not publicly setting out its medal aspirations, Mr Low said it could erode public confidence.
The way to manage public expectations and the pressure that comes with them is through greater transparency, he said.
Officials could, for instance, be clear about sports that are still developing and where athletes are being sent primarily to gain valuable competitive experience, while spelling out what is expected of more established athletes in stronger disciplines.
Mr Low said: "It's through communication, through more communication."