Singapore’s Asian Games performance goes beyond medals but ‘hard’ to judge without knowing targets: Observers

WHAT DOES MEETING 'INTERNAL PROJECTIONS' MEAN?

Members of the sporting fraternity who spoke to CNA were split over whether medal targets should be made public.

While some agreed with officials that public targets could place unnecessary pressure on athletes, others said openness about goals at this level of competition was important for accountability.

Several pointed out that it was difficult for the public to understand what it meant for athletes to have met projections, when these aims had never been disclosed.

Without a yardstick against which to assess the results, people would naturally compare the medal tally with those of previous Games, they added.

Veteran sports administrator Low Teo Ping said: "It's hard to really say where they're coming from, when it's only after the Games then you come up with these statements."

Mr Low, who has served as Singapore's chef de mission at several major Games and held top positions such as vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council and head of the Singapore Sailing Federation, said athletes could be fielded at regional Games with different objectives, such as gaining experience or competing to win.

Clearer communication before a Games would help the public understand those objectives and better assess the progress of Singapore sport, he said.

"It's before the games that is more important (to say) that we intend to achieve this, we intend to achieve that," he added.

"Even if you don't put down a (projected) medal tally, that's fine. But be clear that we intend to go and gain experience, or we intend to, in fact, excel."

Some sports associations said pre-Games expectations provide important context for assessing athletes' performances.

"Those projections would presumably have taken into account the athletes competing, their form, the events available and the strength of the competition," said Mr Delane Lim, general secretary of the Tchoukball Association of Singapore.

"But at the same time, when we are looking at the joint-lowest number of gold medals since 1998, I think it is fair to reflect on what 'meeting expectations' means."

At the 1998 Games in Bangkok, Singapore won two golds, three silvers and nine bronzes.

Mr Lim distinguished between projections – based on sports officials' assessments of athletes' capabilities, the strength of their competitors and other factors – and broader ambitions for "where we want Singapore sport to go".

"Perhaps the more important question is whether our benchmarks and expectations are keeping pace with those ambitions, particularly as sporting standards across Asia continue to improve," he said.