Singapore, Australia have 'substantially concluded' negotiations on economic resilience, essential supplies agreement: Ministers

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia have "substantially concluded" negotiations on an economic resilience and essential supplies agreement, four of the countries' ministers said in a joint statement on Friday (Apr 17).

The Protocol on Economic Resilience and Essential Supplies to the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement follows a commitment by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Apr 10 to support the flow of essential supplies between the two countries.

The statement was issued by Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Singapore's Manpower Minister and Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell.

"The protocol reflects the priority we accord each other with respect to trade in essential supplies including petroleum oils, such as diesel, and liquefied natural gas," they added.

"It also demonstrates the complementarity and interdependence of our two economies."

Under the protocol, the countries will aim to boost economic resilience through means such as managing and minimising supply chain disruptions and not adopting export prohibitions or restrictions on essential supplies between them, the ministers said.