Live births in Singapore fall by 11.4% to 29,864 in 2025; deaths rise slightly

SINGAPORE: The number of babies born in Singapore fell in 2025, while deaths remained largely flat, according to the Report on the Registration of Births and Deaths, which was released by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Jul 27).

In 2025, there were 29,864 live births in Singapore - an 11.4 per cent decrease from 33,703 in 2024.

Meanwhile, there were 26,499 deaths in 2025, an increase of 0.2 per cent, compared to the 26,442 deaths in 2024.

Singapore’s natural increase - the excess of births over deaths - narrowed sharply in 2025, mainly because there were 3,839 fewer live births while the number of deaths increased by just 57.

By ethnic group, Chinese residents recorded a natural decrease in 2025, with 3,071 more deaths than live births. Malay, Indian and other residents continued to record natural increases, at 3,006, 1,199 and 2,231 respectively.