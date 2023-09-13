Singapore takes long-term view in cooperation with China: Chan Chun Sing

BEIJING: Singapore takes a long-term view in its cooperation with China, and that means looking beyond the ups and downs of each country's economic development, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Speaking to Singapore media at the end of a four-day visit to China, Mr Chan answered a question from CNA on Beijing's uncertain economic outlook, a topic that also featured in his discussions with Chinese officials.

“We should appreciate that the Chinese have their own challenges and these are complex challenges,” said Mr Chan.

“But we must never underestimate their determination to overcome these challenges. We should also never underestimate the clarity that they have, with their own challenges.”

China’s post-pandemic recovery has drawn attention, with several international financial institutions recently lowering their annual growth forecasts for this year.

In meetings during his trip, Mr Chan said Chinese officials were “very clear” about not just immediate challenges, but also those in the months and years ahead.

When asked whether the gloomy economic outlook would affect bilateral cooperation, Mr Chan said Singapore watches China’s development with a long-term perspective.