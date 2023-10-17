Warning issued for not clearing beverage, says NEA in response to video showing exchange between diner and officers
SINGAPORE: Enforcement officers had issued a warning to a diner at Tekka Market and Hawker Centre because he did not clear his glass and drink can, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Oct 17).
Diners at hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts are required by law to return their used trays and crockery.
NEA, the statutory board that manages hawker centres in Singapore, issued the statement on Facebook, in response to a video that had been making its rounds on social media.
The video, first uploaded by TikTok user "Khuranasahib_pb04" on Friday, Oct 13, shows an exchange between the diner and two NEA enforcement officers.
At the start of the video, the diner is heard asking the officers: "You're saying to me, if I dirty the table, I'm supposed to wipe the table. Is that correct?"
One of the officers replies: "Clean your table."
The table referred to in the argument, as well as the diner, are not seen in the video.
"IT'S NOT MY DUTY"
The rest of the 90-second video centres on the diner trying to clarify if he is supposed to "clean the table, the disposable, not wipe the table".
"How you want to clean is up to you, as long as it's clean enough," comes the reply from one of the officers.
The diner then says: "No no no, if I dirty the table, it's not my duty to wipe," to which an officer replies: "We already explained to you very clearly, after you have your meal, everything you must clear up and return."
The man then interrupts the officer and tries to clarify if he is required to wipe the table if it is dirtied by him.
Both officers respond simultaneously with a "yes".
"DINERS NOT REQUIRED TO WIPE TABLES"
In its statement on Tuesday, NEA said that while diners are not required to wipe tables after use, no one should leave behind any litter on or around the tables - including tissues, wet wipes, drink cans, shells, and bones.
In a frequently asked questions section on its website, NEA states that in the case of accidental spillage of drink or gravy on the table, officers will take a "pragmatic approach" and not take enforcement action. "As much as practicable, diners can help to clean the spilled gravy or drink and keep the table clean," says NEA.
On the issue of items left behind by an earlier patron, NEA says: "Cleaners will assist in removing trays, dirty crockery and litter left behind by the previous diner.
"We urge all diners to support NEA’s Clean Tables Campaign, by returning their trays and dirty crockery, and keeping the tables clean for the next diner."
CNA has contacted the TikTok user for his response to NEA's assertion that the glass and drink can left on the table were his.