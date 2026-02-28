Singaporeans in the Middle East urged to exercise caution amid amid US-Israel attack on Iran

SINGAPORE: Singapore embassies in the Middle East have advised Singaporeans there to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice, following strikes on Iran by Israel and the United States.

The Singapore Embassy in Doha, where blasts have been heard, highlighted an alert by the Qatari authorities, which stated: "Everyone must comply and stay in their homes or a safe place, and not go out except for extreme necessity until the danger has passed."

A Chinese New Year celebration in Dubai on Saturday evening (Feb 28) has been cancelled, the embassy said.

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi issued a similar advisory on Facebook after reports of explosions in the city.

"Singaporeans in the UAE are advised to remain indoors, stay in a safe location, and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice," the embassy said.

"Please follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local news for the latest updates. Do continue to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions."



The Singapore Embassy in Cairo noted that flights to and from the region may be affected.

"Travellers heading to affected areas are strongly encouraged to purchase comprehensive travel insurance prior to departure, and Singaporeans residing in Egypt should ensure that your insurance policies remain active," it added.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have joined a host of international airlines in cancelling flights to the Middle East.