Singapore, France to strengthen defence cooperation, including AI capabilities

SINGAPORE: Singapore and France on Friday (May 30) agreed to deepen their defence relationship, exchanging agreements in areas of mutual interest such as technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier, Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and France's Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu signed a declaration of intent on enhanced defence cooperation across multiple domains, including digital defence, and to explore new areas of collaboration, such as in emerging technologies.

The declaration also recognises both countries' long-standing support for each other’s deployments, including the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) advanced jet training detachment in Cazaux, France.

A letter of intent on defence AI cooperation was also signed to expand the capabilities of the Joint Research & Development Laboratory that both countries had established in April 2023 to help develop AI capabilities for defence applications.

"We have identified use cases for sense-making and analysis, countering misinformation and disinformation, autonomous systems, and verification and validation for AI systems," said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday.

The letter of intent also reflects both sides’ shared objective to involve operational users and industry partners to co-develop AI-enabled solutions for battlefield needs and emerging security threats.

According to a MINDEF press release in April 2023, this is the first joint lab it had established with an overseas country and partner.

Both countries also signed an amendment to the Administrative Arrangement on Defence Technology Cooperation, reaffirming bilateral collaboration across areas like research and development (R&D), as well as highlighting new areas of cooperation in open innovation, and critical technologies such as AI, quantum and microelectronics.

This arrangement was first signed in November 2003 and renewed in April 2016.

Mr Chan and Mr Lecornu met on the sidelines of French President Emmanuel Macron’s two-day state visit to Singapore, where he delivered the keynote address on Friday night at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top annual defence summit.

“Mr Chan expressed appreciation for France’s support for the Republic of Singapore Air Force training at Cazaux Air Base since 1998,” said MINDEF.

“Both ministers also exchanged views on security priorities and geopolitical developments.”