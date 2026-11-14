Singapore government’s Outlook services fully restored after global Microsoft outage
The disruption, which has lasted over 24 hours, knocked out Microsoft products, including Outlook and Teams, in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
SINGAPORE: Microsoft Outlook services for Singapore's government were fully restored on Friday (Nov 13) night after they were hit by a major global outage affecting the tech giant’s products.
The disruption, which has lasted over 24 hours, knocked out Microsoft products, including Outlook and Teams, in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
Microsoft said on Saturday that its consumer products services had fully recovered, while it was seeing some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.
The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) told CNA on Saturday that the government’s Microsoft Outlook services had been fully restored since 11pm on Friday.
“We thank members of the public for their patience and understanding,” a GovTech spokesperson added.
While some Singapore government systems, including email, were affected on Friday, emergency services remained fully operational. Singpass was also unaffected.
A Microsoft spokesperson told CNA, the outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to "cyber or AI/agents".
"Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration," they said, adding that the company would provide a full post-incident report after reviewing what happened.
BANKS, SINGHEALTH SAY EMAIL SERVICES RESTORED
Several banks and institutions affected by the outage have since confirmed that their email services were restored.
UOB said on Friday night that its email connectivity had been restored but warned that replies to its customers could still be delayed as it was working through outstanding queries and requests.
“For urgent matters, you may continue to contact your relationship manager by phone or reach us via UOB Customer Service at 1800 222 2121,” it said in a Facebook post.
DBS also said on Saturday that its email services were back to normal.
“As Microsoft continues to observe sustained service recovery globally, we are also monitoring the situation. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” it said.
SingHealth said on Saturday that its teams were attending to emails sent during the disruption following the restoration of its email service.
“For urgent matters, you can continue to reach us via telephone and through https://www.singhealth.com.sg/our-institutions,” it added.