Singapore government’s Outlook services fully restored after global Microsoft outage

SINGAPORE: Microsoft Outlook services for Singapore's government were fully restored on Friday (Nov 13) night after they were hit by a major global outage affecting the tech giant’s products.

The disruption, which has lasted over 24 hours, knocked out Microsoft products, including Outlook and Teams, in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Microsoft said on Saturday that its consumer products services had fully recovered, while it was seeing some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) told CNA on Saturday that the government’s Microsoft Outlook services had been fully restored since 11pm on Friday.

“We thank members of the public for their patience and understanding,” a GovTech spokesperson added.

While some Singapore government systems, including email, were affected on Friday, emergency services remained fully operational. Singpass was also unaffected.

A Microsoft spokesperson told CNA, the outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to "cyber or AI/agents".

"Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration," they said, adding that the company would provide a full post-incident report after reviewing what happened.