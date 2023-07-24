Singapore, Hong Kong reaffirm close and longstanding relations

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee on Monday (Jul 24) reaffirmed the two cities’ “close and longstanding” relations.

Mr Lee arrived in Singapore on Sunday for his first visit since becoming the territory’s new leader just over a year ago.

He was hosted to lunch by PM Lee on Monday.

Both leaders agreed that the two cities faced similar challenges as global cities in their respective regions, and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, according to a statement from the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

They also welcomed the post-pandemic resumption of exchanges between the Singapore and Hong Kong civil services, including the Permanent Secretaries Exchange Programme.

PM Lee expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s continued development and prosperity under China's “One Country, Two Systems” framework, according to MFA’s statement.

