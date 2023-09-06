Singapore’s limited textile recycling sector drives more interest to resell, export unwanted clothes

SINGAPORE: Singapore might be seeing growing interest in recycling, but companies say the country does not have enough infrastructure or facilities to support a large-scale recycling industry.

More recycling firms are relying on reselling used clothes or exporting them instead.

Online thrift store Refash creates a secondary market for used clothes, by buying old clothing from customers and reselling them to give these unwanted textiles a second chance.

They are sorted based on factors such as style, type of material and their condition.