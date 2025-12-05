Cross-border taxis to be allowed to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore or Malaysia

NEW RULES

Under the new rules, foreign taxis will be able to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country. However, they can only pick up passengers at designated pick-up points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services, said the ministries.

Currently, cross-border taxis are allowed to drop off passengers only at designated points - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

The ministries also said they would gradually increase the number of pick-up points for ride-hail or e-hailing app bookings.



The supply of licensed cross-border taxis will be gradually ramped up.

"As a start, each country will provide an additional quota of 100, prioritised for larger and more premium vehicles that can address the needs of larger groups and business travellers," the joint statement read.



All licensed taxis must also be clearly identifiable by livery and tamper-proof vehicle plates, and will have to install Singapore's ERP2 on-board unit for entry into the country.

Both countries will also work towards a regulatory regime for cross-border ride-hail and e-hailing platforms, as well as improving the insurance coverage of cross-border taxis and expediting claims processing in the event of an accident.

On cross-border bus services, both transport ministers also agreed to "work towards aligning regulatory regimes" to improve the bus services for tourism.

"These enhancements and principles agreed to by both Ministers reflects our continued commitment to improving cross-border connectivity and the commuting experience for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia," said the ministries.

"Officials from both countries will keep up their close engagement, and work expeditiously towards an agreement and implementation of enhancements to cross-border taxi and bus services."

In a Facebook post, NTUC assistant secretary general and adviser to Singapore's National Taxi Association (NTA) Yeo Wan Ling said NTA welcomes the cross-border taxi service enhancements.

"The planned expansion of pick-up and drop-off points will bring greater convenience for passengers and widen income opportunities for our drivers," she said.

"These enhancements and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone will open up larger market opportunities for our cabbies, allowing more taxi drivers to tap into the growing demand for cross-border transport."

She added that NTA will continue to work closely with Singapore's Transport Ministry and LTA to uphold principles of fair competition and a level playing field, so as to protect the drivers' interests as the changes come into effect.