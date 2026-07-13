Singapore and Malaysia 'building further' on strong economic partnership, says President Tharman

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia share a strong economic partnership, and the two countries are building on it further, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (Jul 13).

Mr Tharman was speaking during an official state visit to Malaysia at an audience with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

This is his first state visit to Malaysia, and follows Sultan Ibrahim's state visit to Singapore in May 2024.

Mr Tharman cited the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link as two examples of that shared ambition.

“They reflect our mutual desire to grow the complementarity between our economies,” he said.

The completion of the RTS will also boost exchanges between Singaporeans and Malaysians in areas such as tourism, healthcare and education, he added.

“Ultimately, the physical and economic infrastructure we develop rests on that deeper foundation of social affinity,” Mr Tharman said.

He noted that Singapore and Malaysia’s relationship has a quality that is “difficult to find elsewhere”, adding that the bilateral relationship is the consistent choice across every generation of leadership to keep looking to the future and building together.