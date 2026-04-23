Singapore pledges US$100,000 to support humanitarian assistance efforts for Lebanon

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has pledged US$100,000 to support humanitarian assistance efforts in Lebanon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Apr 23).

In a statement, MFA said that the Singapore government has been "closely following the concerning humanitarian situation in Lebanon".

The contribution will support international efforts led by Jordan, MFA said, adding that the money will go towards the provision of medical supplies, food assistance, shelter and the hygiene needs of civilians in Lebanon.

At least 2,454 people have been killed and a million others displaced since the start of Israel's war against Hezbollah more than six weeks ago.

Lebanon and Israel, who have been officially at war for decades, held a meeting in Washington on Apr 14, the first of its kind since 1993, in an attempt to put an end to the conflict.

The United States announced a 10-day truce shortly after the first meeting and it is due to expire on Sunday. A new round of talks is taking place on Thursday, during which Beirut plans to request a one-month extension of the ceasefire.

"We urge all sides to adhere to the existing ceasefire in Lebanon, engage in negotiations for a lasting resolution to the conflict, and prioritise the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," MFA said on Thursday.