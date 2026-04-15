Israeli envoy says 'on the same side' with Lebanon after talks in US

WASHINGTON: Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon concluded in Washington on Tuesday (Apr 14), with Israel's envoy hailing a "wonderful exchange" and saying the two countries are "on the same side" in opposing Iran-backed Hezbollah.



"We enjoyed it together. We had a wonderful exchange of over two hours," Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter told reporters following the talks.



"We discovered today that we're on the same side," he said, adding: "We are both united in liberating Lebanon from (an) occupation power dominated by Iran called Hezbollah."



There was no immediate reaction from the Lebanese side.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who mediated the talks - had earlier urged the two countries to seize a "historic opportunity" for peace.



"We understand we're working against decades of history and the complexities that have led us to this unique moment and the opportunity here," Rubio said at the State Department as he welcomed the ambassadors of the two countries.



"The hope today is that we can outline a framework upon which a current and lasting peace can be developed," he added.



But the prospect of an easy agreement appear slim, especially as Hezbollah - which is battling Israeli forces in southern Lebanon - opposed the talks and called for them to be scrapped before they even began.