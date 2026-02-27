Singapore must retain ability to say 'no' even if it means paying a price: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore must hold on to its ability to say "no" – even at a cost – or risk losing its relevance on the world stage, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday (Feb 27).

Speaking in parliament as he laid out his ministry's priorities for the year, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore will not shy away from staking out positions that may put it at odds with more powerful partners.

"If we ever lose that ability to say no, then that is the day that Singapore loses its relevance, indeed, our independence," he said.

Singapore will work with any country where interests align, but will not choose a dominant power, Dr Balakrishnan said. Doing so would undermine the nation's sovereignty and reduce it to a vassal state.

"We want to be useful, but not made use of," he said. "We are successful because of our domestic unity, our economic relevance and vitality, and our defence capability.

"We may be small, but we have agency, we have resilience, and we have the resources and the will to back this up."